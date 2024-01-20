Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson delighted with 'golden point' at Middlesbrough

Leam Richardson watched Rotherham United take a "golden point" at Middlesbrough, and felt it could have been better still.

The Millers have not won on their travels since November 2022 but going into the 80th minute on Saturday 1-0 up thanks to Cafu, the chance of ending that run was looming into view as the bottom-of-the-table team did their best to keep Boro at bay.

In the end, Marcuss Forss snatched an 82nd-minute equaliser, but the Millers were still able to reflect on plenty of positives to go with their point at the end of a challenging week.

"Any point away from home at this level is golden," reflected Richardson.

"I thought the lads worked terrifically hard, it's been a tough week. Credit to the players, we've had to train in fits and starts at certain places with the weather but they took the information in and came to a really challenging, healthy place against a team who's doing really well in the league and are in the League Cup semi-finals but I thought for large parts of it we were really competitive.

"Boro have a lot of the ball against most teams at the Riverside but we were a threat on the counter, very diligent and very thoughtful within our shape. I thought we could have been better with the ball at times but the players get the credit for a positive result and they'll be disappointed they didn't go and take all three points.

At certain levels you've got to make sure when it's your bits of pressure that you're clean with them and it's something we're improving on daily.

"Then when you've got to defend, you've got to make sure you enjoy the position you're in and the actions you're in.

"I think the game probably panned out the way we thought it would, we're just disappointed with the goal we conceded.

"Every goal can be avoided but I certainly can't deny the commitment or the output I spoke about before the game to get the result and we did that."

The Millers seem to be improving away from home under Richardson, who took over in December.

