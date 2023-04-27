Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor praises players for fighting pain to beat relegation

Matt Taylor has paid tribute to his Rotherham United players for putting themselves through the pain barrier to try to make this a significant season in the club’s recent history.

Not since 2016 have the Millers avoided relegation from the Championship but victory over Cardiff City in Thursday's replayed game would go a long way towards that, by taking them to 49 points.

Conversely, victory for the Bluebirds would drop Rotherham to 20th, making for a nervy final week of the campaign.

It is why Tayor says he does not have to say a word to motivate his players for a game Cardiff will be extra pumped-up for, pointing to the number playing when they should not be as proof.

Ollie Rathbone, Viktor Johansson, Tyler Blackett, Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys and Jordan Hughill probably fall into that category, whilst Ben Wiles has only played five minutes since ankle surgery. Those seven, plus Shane Ferguson and Peter Kioso, who were ill at the weekend, will be assessed in the hope most can play some part on Thursday.

So whilst Cardiff will be fired up because March's original game was abandoned with them leading 1-0 after a deluge of rain they felt Rotherham did not deal well enough with, manager Taylor says his team will look after themselves on that score.

"Players are motivated," he insisted. "They know more than anyone what's at stake. They've worked every single day to put themselves in a position to achieve something we've not been able to for the last three attempts at the level.

"We've not got close to 46 points on those three attempts either so this group are already pushing the boundaries of what's capable for a Rotherham United team but that final hurdle is the hardest.

"The players don't need me to say a word on Thursday. You've only got to look at the physio room of a morning to understand how much so. Some can barely walk but somehow put themselves out there."

Taylor actually feels the squad is in better shape than it was for Saturday's defeat at Bristol City.

Rathbone has nursed a groin problem for weeks but his manager says: "We're hoping he's turned a little bit of a corner" and goalkeeper Johansson is in better shape after rushing back from a shoulder injury at the weekend after deputy Josh Vickers’ groin injury.

Even so, they and others who line up – probably on both sides – would not be doing so were the game earlier in the season with less at stake.

"If you're in pain, you're probably doing harm to your body," said Taylor. "It's not a nice feeling especially when it's a physical activity where you need your limbs in full working order, not to hurt and not to remind yourself every time you take a step, even more so when you're trying to sprint or turn at full speed.

"God knows how many injections and strappings they have but the prize at the end of it is so great."

After this game, Rotherham will face Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic. Relegation rivals Huddersfield Town, currently three points behind, face Cardiff, Sheffield United and Reading.

Last six games: Rotherham United LDLDWD; Cardiff City DWLLWL

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands)