LAST SEASON'S 4-0 blitzing of Blackburn Rovers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium was undoubtedly one of the biggest and best results of the 2022-23 season for Rotherham United - and one of the shock scorelines of the entire Championship campaign.

In the here and now, Millers chief Matt Taylor admits he would gladly take a point in this season's Roses meeting between the duo in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

Taylor's admission is nothing to do with pessimism, but more pragmatism. As his predecessor Paul Warne used to say, any point in the Championship is a good one for the Millers, given the disadvantages they have when competing against virtually all of their contemporaries in terms of resources, finances and stature.

For Taylor, several absentees and a pressing need to add to their numbers before the transfer window closes only accentuates that feeling.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Taylor, whose side lost out 4-1 at Stoke City in their seasonal opener last weekend, said: “We want to replicate that (result last season in January) and have all the home games in that manner, but if it's 0-0 at half-time, so be it and we have to fight our way back into the game like Tuesday.

"This group are showing more and more, character wise, on the back of their previous experiences and they will be better for that. I'd take a point right now, of course I would.

"We were written off before the start of the season and we are all the time. This is no different and no change.

"We know where we want to be in terms of our performance and play. It's a home game and we will be looking to force the running.

"We scored in less than a minute of that (Blackburn) game and it was a really bright start and we had a really good feeling about ourselves early in that game."

Taylor says that Andre Green and Grant Hall have a chance of being available for Saturday's game - while Ben Wiles should be fine.