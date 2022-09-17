Warne's odds to become Town manager shortened at the end of the week as he became one of the frontrunners in the betting market to replace Danny Schofield.

But speaking after his side's goalless draw at Middlesbrough on whether the link was news to him, he said: "It is not news to me I have been linked to it because I'd be an absolute liar if I said: 'Wow, that's not true'

"Considering I had one or my mates text me and say: 'Is it true because I have put a bet on' because that's how I know about it!

"Obviously, if I was getting the job, I am not allowed to tell him anyway..So I would have to do some 'smoke signal' thing, but I wouldn't tell him as I'd get done and sacked!

"But it is nothing. I personally have not spoken to Huddersfield. Huddersfield, I don't believe, have come out and said 'Paul Warne is our man'. I am expecting them to get a different manager. I have had no contact at all.

"From my point of view, there's no truth to it."

The Millers' continued their best start to a second-tier season since 1965-66 with a hard-fought point on Teesside as their run without conceding a goal at the Riverside extended to three matches.

Heading into the international break, Rotherham find themselves in an excellent eighth place.

Warne said: "I thought there were a lot of tired bodies and I don't like Wednesday to Saturday (games).

"But we limited them to very few chances and obviously I'd prefer it if we created a few more chances.

"But a point away from home at a team who were desperate to write the wrongs of midweek - and for us to take four points in a week - I cannot have any complaints.