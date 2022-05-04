Impressed: Rotherham United on loan Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green (centre) has played a key part in Millers' promotion. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Edmonds-Green returns to West Yorkshire following an excellent campaign with the newly-promoted Millers and in an ideal world, Warne would like to see the 23-year-old in a Millers jersey again next term alongside Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu and Will Grigg, whose contract ends at Sunderland.

Edmonds-Green signed a new deal earlier this year at Town.

Warne said: “I liked all my loan signings. I loved Griggy, Jordi and ‘REG’. He got (briefly) injured and we only got Jordi match-fit right at the end and Griggy was flying until he got injured.

All change: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (centre) is expecting ins and outs at the New York Stadium this summer. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

“I would like to keep all three if I possibly could or consider it. In fairness to Jordi, he is an Arsenal player and it is about what they want to do, not what I want to.

“Especially with REG, he is a very ‘Rotherhamesque’ player. But respectfully, Huddersfield might have him in their plans next year. They wanted him to play games and he has played no end and has done really well.

“Although Huddersfield might go up and might not think he is suitable for them in the Premier League; I don’t know.

“But what I do know with Jordi and REG is they are the ‘last point’ in the window because, as I will with my (contracted) players, they will all come in and train and I will see who impresses me.

“As the window gets closer, I may think: ‘he is not going to play as much as I thought he would, I will let him out on loan.’

Meanwhile, Warne admits that the club are likely to need to recruit ‘seven, eight or nine players’ this summer – and says that it is likely he will also lose some stars.

The Millers are speaking to out-of-contract top-scorer Michael Smith about a new deal.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s contract also expires, but the club can activate a clause to keep him for an additional 12 months.

Jamie Lindsay, Michael Ihiekwe, Viktor Johansson, Mickel Miller, Joe Mattock and Josh Kayode also see their deals end.