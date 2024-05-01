The defender, who started Evans' first game back in charge of the Millers against Birmingham, missed the weekend trip to Bristol City and will also sit out Saturday's final-day game at home to Cardiff alongside midfielder Cafu.

Kioso was recalled from a season-long loan at Peterborough in January, having made a big impression during his time at Posh, who are tipped to make a renewed move in the summer window.

Evans said: "Peter Kioso is a really good player. My mind boggles as to why he was (on loan) in League One when he's a Rotherham United player.

Coventry City's Haji Wright (left) and Rotherham United's Peter Kioso battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match in March. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

"He was excellent - stunning at times - for Peterborough United. I've had a chat with PK and told him he's very much in the plans."

Evans has wasted no time in laying the ground for what is expected to be an extensive squad overhaul in the wake of relegation.

Brought in with a remit to look at other footballing aspects across the club including the make-up of the backroom staff, the Scot is also looking to bring in a first-team coach somewhere down the line.

Former Millers striker Alex Revell, who held that role during Evans' time at Stevenage, is the person who he wants.Revell has been in caretaker charge of Stevenage since Evans' departure and said he didn't 'know what is round the corner,” after the Hertfordshire club's final-day home victory over Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Evans commented: "We're going to look at all the staff here. We've got some really good members of staff here.

"We probably don't have enough of them because people have left in the preceding three or four months.

"We are going to hold back slightly on the position of first-team coach for a couple of weeks just to see how the Alex situation evolves. Alex may go back into management.