Brought in with a remit to look at other footballing aspects across the club including the make-up of the backroom staff, the Millers chief is keen on bringing in former striker Alex Revell, who served as first-team coach during the Scot’s time at Stevenage, is the person who he wants.Revell has been in caretaker charge of Stevenage since Evans' departure and said he didn't 'know what is round the corner’ after the Hertfordshire club's final-day League One home victory over Cheltenham Town.

Evans, whose side finish off the Championship season at home to Cardiff City on Saturday, said: “I've met a couple of other prospective candidates for the role. You'd expect me to do that.

"Even if Alex had been available, he wouldn't have been coming in, like, today or tomorrow.

"It would have been part of the review next Tuesday. I still speak to the people at senior level at Stevenage. I will for the rest of my life.

"It doesn't mean you're speaking about Alex or speaking about players, you can be speaking about general things in the marketplace where we work.

"I wholly respect Phil Wallace (Stevenage chairman) and when Phil has made the decision, I will decide if one or two of the potential candidates for the role have gone above Revs in the pecking order.