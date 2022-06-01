Rotherham United midfielder and Portsmouth target Jamie Lindsay signs new deal

Rotherham United's Jamie Lindsay, pictured in action against Ipswich Town late last season. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

The Scot's existing contract was due to expire at the end of this month, although the Millers had a 12-month option that they could activate.

Lindsay, 26, who was impressive during the club's last campaign at second-tier level in 2020-21, has now put pen to paper and signed on the dotted line until the summer of 2024.

League One outfit Portsmouth were linked with a move for the former Ross County player in the January transfer window and were tipped to resurrect their interest this summer.

Lindsay joined the Millers in the summer of 2019 for a six-figure fee and has made 100 appearances for the club, although his impact last season was hit by a hamstring problem sustained last autumn.

He made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club in 2021-22 and 15 starts in the league.

The Millers are also in ongoing discussions with striker Michael Smith and defender Michael Ihiekwe about the prospect of extending their stays with the club. Their current deals also end shortly.

Outward activity this month has seen Freddie Ladapo join Ipswich Town, while Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, and Mickel Miller were other senior players released by the club recently.

The club have also activated options to extend the contracts of Chiedozie Ogbene and Viktor Johansson, while they have also announced the signing of forward Conor Washington.