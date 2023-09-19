Rotherham United midfielder Christ Tiehi on family pride and why he does not feel pressure
The Rotherham United midfield enforcer is the son of former Ivory Coast international Joël, a successful forward with the Elephants.His younger brother Jean-Pierre is a striker who started his career at Fulham. He spent last season on loan at Hamilton Academical.
Brought in to stiffen up the Millers' engine room, Tiehi came in as a club record signing last month, before his new club broke the record again soon after to sign Sam Nombe from Exeter City.
At an outlay of £500,000, the midfielder still has a fair bit of expectation on his shoulders - and given his family name.
But he gives short shrift to notions of pressure.
He said: "It was the decision of the club and I'm grateful they believe in me. But I don’t feel any extra pressure.
"It’s not the pressure, but I want my dad to be proud of me.
"I work hard every day and we talk a lot about football and how I can progress. I think my brother has more pressure because he’s a striker like my dad, I’m a midfielder, so I’m OK. He pushed me to play.
"I want to be like him (my father), I want to go far and we will see how the future is for me."
Tiehi is still finding his way with the Millers, who are back in action on Wednesday at Millwall, seeking for redemption after a poor performance and loss at Huddersfield Town last time out.
Tiehi added: "We have to do more. We have to be better on the second ball.
"I don’t think people understand the level in the Championship. I played in France and the Czech Republic and it’s totally different. If you play well in the Championship you can play anywhere after that. I’m interested to see how I can play better."