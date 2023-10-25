Rotherham United produced an excellent second-half display to beat Coventry City 2-0 at the New York Stadium.

Goals from Lee Peltier and Ollie Rathbone led the home side to only their second Championship win of the season, and in some style.

Viktor Johansson – a couple of saves which would be more noteworthy had they not come from a goalkeeper of his consistent brilliance 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter Lembikisa – one lovely bit of second-half skill deserved a goal from Jordan Hugill 7

Lee Peltier – three brilliant last-ditch tackles and the crucial goal of the game. You cannot say fairer than that 8

Sean Morrison – a solid display from the fit-again central defender 7

Cohen Bramall – his second-half nutmeg summed up the confidence coursing through the Millers once Peltier put them in front 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafu – a quiet game but his set-piece delivery was crucial in creating Peltier's goal 6

IMPRESSIVE: Rotherham United players leap on Ollie Rathbone after he scored their second goal

Christ Tiehi – should have finished an excellent move his dribble started 6

Ollie Rathbone – such a good midfielder, his emphatic finish for the second goal was deserved 7

Fred Onyedinma – lively without making as much headway as he would have liked 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Hugill – fans really appreciate his ferocious workrate 7

Arvin Appiah – a very quiet first Championship start with team-mates struggling to find him on the left and no more joy when he switched wings in the second half 5

Substitutes:

Sebastian Revan (for Appiah, 60) – made a good chance when Rotherham were running hot 6

Hakeem Odoffin (for Peltier, 77) – did a good job as a makeshift centre-back 6

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 87) – chested the ball down for Rathbone's goal 6

Sam Clucas (for Cafu, 87) – N/A.