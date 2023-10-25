All Sections
Rotherham United player ratings: 'Last-ditch tackles', 'consistent brilliance' and 'confidence coursing' as Millers turn on the style

Rotherham United produced an excellent second-half display to beat Coventry City 2-0 at the New York Stadium.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Oct 2023, 22:14 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 22:23 BST

Goals from Lee Peltier and Ollie Rathbone led the home side to only their second Championship win of the season, and in some style.

Viktor Johansson – a couple of saves which would be more noteworthy had they not come from a goalkeeper of his consistent brilliance 8

Dexter Lembikisa – one lovely bit of second-half skill deserved a goal from Jordan Hugill 7

Lee Peltier – three brilliant last-ditch tackles and the crucial goal of the game. You cannot say fairer than that 8

Sean Morrison – a solid display from the fit-again central defender 7

Cohen Bramall – his second-half nutmeg summed up the confidence coursing through the Millers once Peltier put them in front 7

Cafu – a quiet game but his set-piece delivery was crucial in creating Peltier's goal 6

IMPRESSIVE: Rotherham United players leap on Ollie Rathbone after he scored their second goalIMPRESSIVE: Rotherham United players leap on Ollie Rathbone after he scored their second goal
Christ Tiehi – should have finished an excellent move his dribble started 6

Ollie Rathbone – such a good midfielder, his emphatic finish for the second goal was deserved 7

Fred Onyedinma – lively without making as much headway as he would have liked 6

Jordan Hugill – fans really appreciate his ferocious workrate 7

Arvin Appiah – a very quiet first Championship start with team-mates struggling to find him on the left and no more joy when he switched wings in the second half 5

Substitutes:

Sebastian Revan (for Appiah, 60) – made a good chance when Rotherham were running hot 6

Hakeem Odoffin (for Peltier, 77) – did a good job as a makeshift centre-back 6

Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 87) – chested the ball down for Rathbone's goal 6

Sam Clucas (for Cafu, 87) – N/A.

Not used: Phillips, Eaves, Nombe, McGuckin.

