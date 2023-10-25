Rotherham United player ratings: 'Last-ditch tackles', 'consistent brilliance' and 'confidence coursing' as Millers turn on the style
Goals from Lee Peltier and Ollie Rathbone led the home side to only their second Championship win of the season, and in some style.
Viktor Johansson – a couple of saves which would be more noteworthy had they not come from a goalkeeper of his consistent brilliance 8
Dexter Lembikisa – one lovely bit of second-half skill deserved a goal from Jordan Hugill 7
Lee Peltier – three brilliant last-ditch tackles and the crucial goal of the game. You cannot say fairer than that 8
Sean Morrison – a solid display from the fit-again central defender 7
Cohen Bramall – his second-half nutmeg summed up the confidence coursing through the Millers once Peltier put them in front 7
Cafu – a quiet game but his set-piece delivery was crucial in creating Peltier's goal 6
Christ Tiehi – should have finished an excellent move his dribble started 6
Ollie Rathbone – such a good midfielder, his emphatic finish for the second goal was deserved 7
Fred Onyedinma – lively without making as much headway as he would have liked 6
Jordan Hugill – fans really appreciate his ferocious workrate 7
Arvin Appiah – a very quiet first Championship start with team-mates struggling to find him on the left and no more joy when he switched wings in the second half 5
Substitutes:
Sebastian Revan (for Appiah, 60) – made a good chance when Rotherham were running hot 6
Hakeem Odoffin (for Peltier, 77) – did a good job as a makeshift centre-back 6
Georgie Kelly (for Hugill, 87) – chested the ball down for Rathbone's goal 6
Sam Clucas (for Cafu, 87) – N/A.
Not used: Phillips, Eaves, Nombe, McGuckin.