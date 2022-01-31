Rotherham United ponder defensive signing after Rarmani Edmonds-Green injury blow as Millers complete loan deal

INJURY BLOW: For Rarmani Edmonds-Green. Picture: Getty Images.

The Huddersfield Town loanee suffered a hamstring strain in Rotherham's 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra and is due to have a scan today.

Warne said he may opt to add another defender to his squad but does feel there is enough depth to cope if nothing can be completed on deadline day.

He said: "I might need another defensive player, although I have got Joe Mattock and Tolaji Bola, neither of whom made the squad today, plus Angus MacDonald is coming back."

Of Edmonds-Green's injury, he added: "He's very sore. The early prognosis isn't very good so I think we're going to be missing him for a big chunk of our run-in.

"These pitches take their toll on the players' bodies."

Rotherham have also been in the market for another attacker, with Warne revealing after Saturday's victory over Crewe that a loan deal was done.

PONDERING OPTIONS: Paul Warne. Pictures: Getty Images.

The unnamed player is at the end of rehab from an injury and is set to begin his loan stint in South Yorkshire a week from today.

"I think the loan is done," said Warne.

"I cannot see any problem. The club have agreed, the player has agreed, our owner has agreed. He's going to stay with his parent club for another week so I won't see him until Monday week.