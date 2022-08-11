Rotherham United 'pretty close' to striker deal as Millers are dealt more injury blows in Carabao Cup win over Port Vale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers beat Port Vale 2-1 in the first round of Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening to set up a home clash with Morecambe in round two.

Conor Washington was forced off after 37 minutes with a dead leg and replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene, who scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Peter Kioso was also withdrawn in the opening 45 minutes and has sustained a groin problem which will rule him out for a number of weeks.

Conor Washington suffered a dead leg in Rotherham's Carabao Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

"We were forced into early subs. Chio had to come on for Wash because he got a dead leg that he couldn't shake off," Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield afterwards.

"Kioso tweaked his groin so that will be him out for a bit of time which is a blow.

"We have just got to refuel and get ready for the weekend and then we go again Tuesday. We are trying to get new faces in, we need some fresh blood."

The Millers have been in the market for a new striker following Michael Smith's decision to join Sheffield Wednesday following the expiration of his contract.

Paul Warne is hopeful of adding a new striker to his squad before Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Tom Eaves joined the club after leaving Hull City but has been struggling with injury.

Warne has opted to use Ogbene up front this season while Georgie Kelly has worked his way to match fitness following his move from the League of Ireland in January.

The Rotherham boss is hopeful of having a new striker through the door before his side take on Reading in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

"We are virtually there. I cannot see the player not joining us but I have not turned my phone on yet," added Warne.

"It became prevalent in my thoughts after what happened to Wash as we have a few not fit.

"I have got Chio and Georgie who played 90 minutes tonight which is not ideal if he has to start at the weekend.

"We look pretty close but I might turn my phone on and get bad news but I would like to think we can get my dream boy in by the weekend."

On other potential business this window, Warne added: "I think we need something else in the middle of the park, ideally. If that is to increase competition in there or to freshen it up.