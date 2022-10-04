Rotherham United provide managerial update regarding Exeter City boss Matt Taylor

The Millers made their move for the 40-year-old at the weekend, but completion of the deal is proving protracted due to legal issues.

On Monday, Exeter City Supporters' Trust, which owns the club, said in a tweet that Taylor's tenure at St James Park is over. The tweet was deleted.

A scheduled press conference at 4pm was subsequently cancelled.

STILL WAITING: But Matt Taylor is expected to become the new Rotherham United manager. Picture: Getty Images.

A Millers statement read: "Rotherham United can inform supporters that conversations with Matt Taylor, his representatives and Exeter City remain ongoing.

"Whilst the complexity of these negotiations have resulted in them becoming protracted, the club will ensure that it keeps supporters updated on the outcome when it is appropriate to do so.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Exeter City for their assistance throughout this process so far."

Taylor revealed on Saturday evening he would spend the next 24 hours considering whether to take the Millers job after impressing in interviews to find a replacement for Paul Warne.

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner is already understood to have been offered the job the previous week, only to elect to stay at the League One club after being the Millers’ first choice.