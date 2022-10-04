Rotherham United provide managerial update regarding Exeter City boss Matt Taylor
ROTHERHAM UNITED have provided a brief update to their supporters regarding their managerial situation, with the club remaining in 'ongoing' discussions with Matt Taylor, his representatives and Exeter City.
The Millers made their move for the 40-year-old at the weekend, but completion of the deal is proving protracted due to legal issues.
On Monday, Exeter City Supporters' Trust, which owns the club, said in a tweet that Taylor's tenure at St James Park is over. The tweet was deleted.
A scheduled press conference at 4pm was subsequently cancelled.
A Millers statement read: "Rotherham United can inform supporters that conversations with Matt Taylor, his representatives and Exeter City remain ongoing.
"Whilst the complexity of these negotiations have resulted in them becoming protracted, the club will ensure that it keeps supporters updated on the outcome when it is appropriate to do so.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Exeter City for their assistance throughout this process so far."
Taylor revealed on Saturday evening he would spend the next 24 hours considering whether to take the Millers job after impressing in interviews to find a replacement for Paul Warne.
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner is already understood to have been offered the job the previous week, only to elect to stay at the League One club after being the Millers’ first choice.
The Millers, who have been under the interim management of club captain Richard Wood and senior professional Lee Peltier, entertain Millwall at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday evening.