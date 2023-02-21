Rotherham United put onus on Ollie Rathbone as they weigh up fitness concerns

Manager Matt Taylor says Ollie Rathbone will have to help Rotherham United manage him through a crucial phase of the season.

The 26-year-old midfielder is carrying a groin problem which threatens his involvement in Tuesday's match at home to Sunderland.

Two points above the Championship relegation zone with the chance to leapfrog Cardiff City if they win, the Millers need their talismanic midfielder against the Black Cats if at all possible.

But Taylor is conscious of not doing anything which could lose him for the matches to come.

GROIN PROBLEM: Rotherham United's Ollie Rathbone

Rotherham play six times before the Championship enters its next international break, after the March 18 game at home to Cardiff.

Rathbone has captained since centre-back Richard Wood falling out of favour was followed by Dan Barlaser joining Middlesbrough.

He came off after 78 minutes against Reading last week, but was able to complete 90 minutes at home to Coventry City on Saturday. Taylor took the player's lead then and will do so again.

"It's on Ollie a little bit to let us know how he's feeling," he stressed.

"He felt fine throughout the game on Saturday, hence why he stayed on the pitch. But in the game against Reading it was him who flagged up the groin injury.

"The moment it starts hampering his performance and takes that extra little bit out of his mobility we have to look to protect him.

"As manager and medical staff we have to understand we can't put him out there if he's in pain, if he's restricted.

"We're having constant communication and if we can get him through Tuesday night in some capacity he's got an extra couple of days before the Monday night fixture (at Swansea City).

"He probably won't touch the grass until Saturday or Sunday just to try and de-load his groin because when he plays he's involved in everything good we do.

"He had a couple of moments around the 18-yard box on Saturday where he might feel he might have hit the target but any good moments he's involved in.

"We certainly don't want to lose him for a longer period of time."

Taylor trusts the Manchester United youth product to do the right thing.

"He's mature enough," said Taylor. "If this was a new injury he was experiencing for the first time you're less sure of what's needed but he knows his body better than anybody.

"This groin issue has been a complaint for a number of months if not a couple of seasons now, so we can trust what Ollie's giving us.

"As with all players, they want to play but he's been excellent in terms of his dialogue. He's captain of our team and he won't put himself out there if he can't quite do the job we need him to do."

Adding to Taylor's headaches is his strong sense the team needs refreshing after five winless games.

"Our GPS shows (Saturday’s) second half was the lowest we've been for the last seven games, we just didn't have it in our bodies through fatigue levels," he revealed.

Last six games: Rotherham United LLDDDW; Sunderland DWWLDD

Referee: C Kavanagh (Manchester)