Rotherham United ratings: 'Strong', 'tenacious', 'fatal': Two 8's for Millers - but a costly 5 in cruel Leicester loss
Johansson: Safe with his handling against his former club. 7
Lembikisa: Appeared to be involved in the disallowed goal when he challenged Hermansen. Not the finished product of course, but provided encouragement. 6
Humphreys: Kept it orderly at the back with Blackett. 7
Blackett: One good early block to deny Iheanacho and a cracker towards the end to thwart Vardy. Strong. 8
Bramall: Not a day for bombing forward with abandon. McAteer was an irritant at times and his mistake was fatal. 5
Cafu: Some of his set-piece deliveries caused real issues. 7
Tiehi: Held his group well positionally. Responsible – and got through a spate of work. Came on late on after a bit of treatment. 7
Rathbone: A non-stop, tenacious, in-character performance. 8
Green: Produced a gem of a cross for the leveller. 7
Onyedinma: Glanced home in superb fashion to make it 1-1. A bit of justice after the last home game. Two in two at home. 7
Hugill: Unsettled the Leicester backline. Unstinting effort. 7
Substitutes: Eaves (Hugill 71) 6.
Appiah (Green 72). Handed a debut. 6
Kayode (Tiehi 81), 6.Not used: Phillips, McCart, Bola, Morrison, Douglas.