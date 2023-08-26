HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game with Leicester City.

Johansson: Safe with his handling against his former club. 7

Lembikisa: Appeared to be involved in the disallowed goal when he challenged Hermansen. Not the finished product of course, but provided encouragement. 6

Humphreys: Kept it orderly at the back with Blackett. 7

Fred Onyedinma celebrates scoring the Millers equaliser v Leicester City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Blackett: One good early block to deny Iheanacho and a cracker towards the end to thwart Vardy. Strong. 8

Bramall: Not a day for bombing forward with abandon. McAteer was an irritant at times and his mistake was fatal. 5

Cafu: Some of his set-piece deliveries caused real issues. 7

Tiehi: Held his group well positionally. Responsible – and got through a spate of work. Came on late on after a bit of treatment. 7

Rathbone: A non-stop, tenacious, in-character performance. 8

Green: Produced a gem of a cross for the leveller. 7

Onyedinma: Glanced home in superb fashion to make it 1-1. A bit of justice after the last home game. Two in two at home. 7

Hugill: Unsettled the Leicester backline. Unstinting effort. 7

Substitutes: Eaves (Hugill 71) 6.

Appiah (Green 72). Handed a debut. 6