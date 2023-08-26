All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Rotherham United ratings: 'Strong', 'tenacious', 'fatal': Two 8's for Millers - but a costly 5 in cruel Leicester loss

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game with Leicester City.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:26 BST

Johansson: Safe with his handling against his former club. 7

Lembikisa: Appeared to be involved in the disallowed goal when he challenged Hermansen. Not the finished product of course, but provided encouragement. 6

Humphreys: Kept it orderly at the back with Blackett. 7

Fred Onyedinma celebrates scoring the Millers equaliser v Leicester City. Picture: Bruce RollinsonFred Onyedinma celebrates scoring the Millers equaliser v Leicester City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Fred Onyedinma celebrates scoring the Millers equaliser v Leicester City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackett: One good early block to deny Iheanacho and a cracker towards the end to thwart Vardy. Strong. 8

Bramall: Not a day for bombing forward with abandon. McAteer was an irritant at times and his mistake was fatal. 5

Cafu: Some of his set-piece deliveries caused real issues. 7

Tiehi: Held his group well positionally. Responsible – and got through a spate of work. Came on late on after a bit of treatment. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rathbone: A non-stop, tenacious, in-character performance. 8

Green: Produced a gem of a cross for the leveller. 7

Onyedinma: Glanced home in superb fashion to make it 1-1. A bit of justice after the last home game. Two in two at home. 7

Hugill: Unsettled the Leicester backline. Unstinting effort. 7

Substitutes: Eaves (Hugill 71) 6.

Appiah (Green 72). Handed a debut. 6

Kayode (Tiehi 81), 6.Not used: Phillips, McCart, Bola, Morrison, Douglas.

Related topics:LeicesterMillers