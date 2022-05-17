Jake Cooper, Jacob Gratton, Freddie Ladapo, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, and Mickel Miller have all been let go by the club, who were automatically promoted from League One after pipping MK Dons to second place.

The six players will officially leave Rotherham when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Discussions regarding contract extensions have been opened with last season's top-scorer Michael Smith, central defender Michael Ihiekwe and midfielder Jamie Lindsay, with all three players in the final weeks of their deals.

JOE MATTOCK: Has been released by Rotherham United. Picture: PA Wire.

Elsewhere, the club have exercised the option to extend the contracts of Josh Chapman, Jake Hull, Viktor Johansson and Chiedozie Ogbene, keeping the quartet at the club until the end of next season.

The Millers are also in discussions with Ogbene about a new, longer-term deal. The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed a fine season for club and country and will no doubt be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Loan players Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Will Grigg will all return to their parent clubs.

Young forward Jerome Greaves is out of contract this summer but has been invited to join the club's pre-season and could yet be offered a new contract.

CONTRACT DISCUSSIONS: Are underway with Michael Smith and three other players. Picture: PA Wire.

“I just want to thank them all for their service," said Millers boss Paul Warne.

“Joe [Mattock] has been here a long, long time and he’s been a magnificent pro and servant to this football club.

“I want to wish every single one of them all the best. I know that they’re going to get new clubs and carry on with their careers but it is always sad when our paths come to an end.

“It happens all the time, every season, at every club, but it is never any less difficult for me when I have to have those ‘goodbye’ conversations.