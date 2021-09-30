Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City on the rise but struggles continue for Barnsley and Bradford City – Power Rankings

.

Here’s the updated table based on games in all competitions and not just at league level. Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our order. If you do or you don’t, let us now what you think in the comments secrtion at the bottom.

1: Rotherham United WLDWDW (+1) – A haul of four points from two home games in the past week is not perfect, but still handy enough for the Millers, who are ranked fifth in League One’s latest six-match form guide. Should be there when it matters in the table at its business end, all being well. Paul Warne’s side have lost just once in their past seven outings in all competitions. The right sort of consistency.

2: Sheffield United WDWDWL (-1) – Saw their wings clipped in a midweek defeat at Boro, their first loss in six Championship matches. Still, the bigger picture is a lot rosier than it was ahead of the start of the last international window for the Blades, who won three of their five league games in September. They begin October with a testing one at Bournemouth.

ON THE RISE: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has seen his team take four points from their last two games. Picture: Tony Johnson

3: Huddersfield Town WLWLLW (+1) – After two passive performances where they struggled for chances, let alone goals, Town produced a hearty response by way of an excellent victory over in-form Blackburn - in a display full of drive, energy, chances and goal threat. The Terriers have won five of their last eight matches at Championship level and even accounting for some blips, it’s been an encouraging start to the campaign overall.

4: Sheffield Wednesday LWLDDW (+1) – Two tough away dates at Ipswich and Wigan looked tough on paper, but fair play to the Owls. They showed their mettle admirably to take four points.

It should have been six, but for a big mistake from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but his response at the DW Stadium was impressive. Wednesday’s win in Lancashire was their first in five matches and their away form is the third best in League One. They sit 13th in the current six-match divisional form list.

5: Harrogate Town WWDLDD (=) – Simon Weaver’s side have drawn three of their last four League Two matches, including their last two at home. But, more encouragingly, they have lost just once in their opening nine league games. Town would have certainly taken that at the season’s outset.

TRUE GRIT: Hull City boss Grant McCann was delighted with his players' ability to salvage a late point against Blackpool on Tuesday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

6: Middlesbrough DLWLLW (=) – The knives were being sharpened by some Boro fans in the direction of Neil Warnock ahead of Tuesday night, but the old war horse provided a response by way of his side’s impressive win over his former club Sheffield United.

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Teessiders, who kept a clean sheet for the first time at home in 21-22 and helped themselves to their first Riverside victory in four matches. That good result will count for little if they slip up at lowly Hull on Saturday, mind.

7: Leeds United WDLDDL (=) – Equalled their worst ever start to a league season at the weekend in a cruel loss to West Ham and now face a huge home game with Watford on Saturday.

Six without a league win at the start of 21-22, Leeds would perhaps be lower in our latest table, but for the truly desperate form of others. United have taken just one point at home thus far this term - only Norwich and Wolves are waiting for their first point.

Barnsley coach Markus Schopp is under pressure after no win in eight games. Picture: Tony Johnson

8: Hull City DDLLLD (+3) – A gritty late point with ten men against Blackpool explains Hull’s ‘rise’, alongside the demise of others this week. The bigger picture is not great. City are without a league win in nine and have yet to win in five home matches in the league this season.

Only Nottingham Forest (one point) have taken less than the Tigers’ total of two points thus far in East Yorkshire. They host Boro in a biggie this weekend.

9: Doncaster Rovers LLWWLL (-1) – Their 950-mile round trip to Plymouth and Ipswich was punishing in so many ways. After an unlucky and controversial late loss at Argyle, when they deserved better, Rovers plumbed the depths in a wretched 6-0 loss at Ipswich, which left beleaguered manager Richie Wellens questioning his own future and his players.

Doncaster, who have lost all six away league matches in 21-22, welcome MK Dons on Saturday.

BLEAK TIMES: Bradford City manager Derek Adams is seeing his team struggle at the moment. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

10: Barnsley DLDDLL (-1) – After last season’s highs under Valerien Ismael, the Reds have been handed a sobering reality check in 21-22.

Their below-par start to the season reached a nadir in a 3-1 home reverse to Nottingham Forest, with the hosts turning in an appalling display in the last half-hour after leading. Fans showed their displeasure in the direction of Markus Schopp, whose side have not won in eight games. Worrying.