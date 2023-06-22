All Sections
Rotherham United show 'early interest' in former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward Billy Sharp

Rotherham United have reportedly shown “early interest” in veteran forward Billy Sharp.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:40 BST

The 37-year-old is set to become a free agent after it was confirmed he would be leaving Sheffield United after eight years of service. He will turn 38 before the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but would bring a wealth of experience to the AESSEAL New York Stadium if he was to sign for the Millers.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has claimed Rotherham have shown interest but that there is expected to be more Championship competition for the marksman.

Renowned for his killer instinct in front of goal, Sharp scored 129 goals in 377 appearances across his three spells with the Blades. He also has 45 Doncaster Rovers goals on his CV and spent the 2014/15 season on the books at Leeds United.

The 37-year-old is set to become a free agent. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
