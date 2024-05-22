BUSY Rotherham United have completed their fourth summer of the close season so far with the capture of left-back Reece James.

James, who spent a loan spell with the Millers during Steve Evans’ first stint in charge at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2014-15, will join following the expiry of his deal at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has penned a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old was recently released by the Owls alongside George Byers, Lee Gregory, Ciaran Brennan, Tyreeq Bakinson and Juan Delgado.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Rotherham United signing Reece James. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

Byers is also interesting Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James’ arrival follows on from the additions of Portsmouth right-back Joe Rafferty, Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams and former Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Bacup-born James was also on loan at Huddersfield earlier in his career and spent two seasons at Doncaster between 2019-2021.