Rotherham United sign former Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town defender to take number of new arrivals to four
James, who spent a loan spell with the Millers during Steve Evans’ first stint in charge at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2014-15, will join following the expiry of his deal at Sheffield Wednesday.
He has penned a two-year deal.
The 30-year-old was recently released by the Owls alongside George Byers, Lee Gregory, Ciaran Brennan, Tyreeq Bakinson and Juan Delgado.
Byers is also interesting Rotherham.
James’ arrival follows on from the additions of Portsmouth right-back Joe Rafferty, Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams and former Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Bacup-born James was also on loan at Huddersfield earlier in his career and spent two seasons at Doncaster between 2019-2021.
James, promoted with the Owls in 2022-23, made 11 appearances last term, the last of which came in early February.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.