Rotherham United star turn named in international squad ahead of forthcoming friendly double-header
ROTHERHAM UNITED keeper Viktor Johansson has been named in Sweden's squad for their forthcoming friendly fixtures with Portugal and Albania in the international break later this month.
The Millers' star man has been included in new national team boss Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first squad since his appointment last month after leaving Blackburn Rovers and will be looking to add to his single senior cap earned in a fixture with Moldova in October 2023.
Sweden face Portugal in Guimarães before welcoming Albania in Stockholm.
Former Sheffield United loanee Robin Olsen, now at Aston Villa, is also in the squad alongside Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, Newcastle United duo Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth, Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski and Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal.