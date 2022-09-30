Rotherham United still 'leaning towards' a young manager after Mark Bonner pulls out of running

The Millers' hierarchy interviewed two more candidates on Thursday and have a total of six names on the short-list in an open field, according to chairman Tony Stewart.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor is understood to be among the main contenders, but insists he remains firmly focused on his job in Devon.

Ex-Bristol City manager Dean Holden, Sutton boss Matt Gray and recently-sacked Watford head coach Rob Edwards are among other names said to be in the frame.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart.

Stewart suggests that the club are 'leaning towards' bringing in a candidate who is at the relatively early stage of their managerial career.

Captain Richard Wood is due to speak to the media at the club's pre-match press call on Friday afternoon.

He and fellow senior player Lee Peltier have been overseeing first team matters during the interim period following the exit of Paul Warne.

Stewart told The Yorkshire Post: "It has got to fit right. We are desperate to get the right person, but not desperate to get anybody. We are cool about it and have done the research. We have had 60 applicants and some big names.

"We are leaning towards someone who has not been around the block, who is intelligent, but obviously with experience in football. We have not got a time-limit on it.

"Half a dozen we have looked at could do the job. That's how close it is. It's down to six guys believing that they will fit into the jigsaw piece. It is a good opportunity."

On talk of interest from Rotherham, Taylor, speaking on Thursday, said: "Not that I am aware of. You constantly get linked with jobs when they are available."Rotherham is an outstanding football club, newly promoted in the Championship and unfortunate to lose their manager who has been the heart and soul of that football club for such a long period of time.