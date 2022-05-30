Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo set to join Ipswich Town

The 29-year-old joined the Millers in 2019 but had been expected to leave the club after handing in a transfer request in January.

Earlier this month, Rotherham confirmed Ladapo would be free to look for deals elsewhere after the decision was made not to renew his contract.

Ladapo played 41 times for the Millers in all competitions last season but said of his decision to join Ipswich: “The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me. I am buzzing.

NEW CLUB: For Freddie Ladapo. Picture: PA Wire.

“The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me.”

“We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services,” added Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna.

“He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us.