Rotherham produced what he described as their best showing in the 2-2 draw at Coventry City in midweek. But in the midst of a tricky run of five away games out of six, they failed to back that up with another resolute and plucky effort in south Wales.

Substitute Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute to give the dominant Bluebirds a win they deserved and halt a run of three successive defeats.

The hosts were on top throughout, with 65 per cent possession and 19 shots to Rotherham’s three, but it was a tactical switch at half-time that made the difference.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Hudson introduced Philogene and Mahlon Romeo in place of full-backs Tom Sang and Niels Nkounkou and the pair combined for the all-important breakthrough 20 minutes after the restart.

Romeo found Philogene with a cross-shot from the right of the area and the Aston Villa loanee took his time before picking his spot with a quality finish into the top corner.

Taylor claimed he did not have similar resources to breathe any life into his side.

“Our performance on Tuesday (at Coventry) was excellent and I think it was pretty apparent for everyone to see that it took a lot out of the team,” said the Millers boss.

“We weren’t there today. We couldn’t get pressure on the ball, we weren’t aggressive enough and it was a comfortable afternoon for Cardiff.

“We need some bodies back quickly because I wanted to change shape, but I can’t do that if I’ve got no wide players in the squad.”

Taylor’s opposite number Mark Hudson said: “I thought we dominated from start to finish..

“After the really tough week we’ve had as a group it shows unbelievable character from within that dressing room to stick to a gameplan and to be brave enough to put it into action.

“That’s something I’m really proud of, and they should be too.

Cardiff City: Allsop, Sang (Romeo 46), Ng, Kipre, Nkounkou (Philogene-Bidace 46), Rinomhota (Sawyers 62), Wintle, Ralls, Ojo (Whyte 88), Harris (Etete 90), O'Dowda. Unused substitutes: Alnwick, Simpson.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Peltier, Wood (McCart 77), Humphreys (Norton-Cuffy 59), Barlaser, Harding, Wiles, Rathbone (Lindsay 70), Bramall, Kelly (Eaves 70), Washington (High 77). Unused substitutes: Odofin, Vickers.