Rotherham United suffer another defensive hammer blow with Tyler Blackett set to be out 'for a number of months'
Blackett scored his first ever senior goal in English football to draw the Millers level in the 86th minute against Bristol City to seemingly secure a hard-earned point.
But a dramatic finale saw the Robins net a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage-time courtesy of substitute Tommy Conway as the second-from-bottom Millers suffered a fourth Championship defeat in five winless matches.
The result was compounded by the sight of Blackett hobbling off with a serious hamstring injury shortly before Conway's second goal. With the hosts having already made all five substitutes, they had to see out the game with ten men - with fateful consequences.
It was another major psychological blow for Taylor and a Millers squad who have been hit badly - and seemingly endlessly - on the injury front this term in a luckless run.
Influential stopper Cameron Humphreys is also out until the new year with a hamstring tear.
Reflecting on a seventh loss in nine in all competitions, Taylor said: " My worry and understanding of the quote that 'we will be a good, solid, competitive team at this level when everyone is well' is that it just doesn't happen and hasn't happened yet.
"We have to believe we can get closer to it and maybe withstand one or two at a time.
"When it is in the half a dozen numbers as it has been, we cannot withstand that pressure because as good and close as a performance as it needed to be for a long period (against Bristol City), the biggest thing now is that we'll lose Tyler now for a number of months.
“Tyler is the biggest worry because of the extent of the injury. They (players) have to keep finding a way to believe they are good enough when the results right now are telling us we are not. For large part of the game against a good team, we showed we were again.
"We have shown it this season and will keep on showing it. But how we withstand all the pressure of all these injuries, I have not got the solutions to all those questions as yet. Even moreso when they are influential players in important positions."