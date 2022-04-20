Rotherham held onto second spot in League One on Tuesday night despite losing 2-0 at Burton Albion on Tuesday, as Oxford United recorded a 1-0 victory over third-placed MK Dons.

Osei-Tutu was substituted for Ferguson after hurting his ankle after 33 minutes. Then, 12 minutes later, the Northern Ireland international was forced off as he was replaced by Richard Wood.

Warne admits that Ferguson, who left Burton in a protective boot, could be looking at some time out but hopes Osei-Tutu's injury is not as serious.

"Ferguson is in a boot, that doesn't look well. I think it is a plantar fascia issue, that is very negative," he said.

"Jordi got a hit down the side of his leg where his ankle has been sore. I am not sure about the severity of that.

"Hopefully he might be ok at that weekend but we will have to wait and see."