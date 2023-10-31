Rotherham United to check on Daniel Ayala's fitness ahead of crucial QPR game
The former Middlesbrough and Hull City centre-back joined in time to face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and although he took his place on a fully-manned bench – a luxury the Millers have not often had this season – manager Matt Taylor admitted he was never likely to play much part.
Ayala went unused despite Lee Peltier going off injured, Sean Morrison being in obvious discomfort towards the end of the 2-0 defeat, and a switch to a back three a quarter of the way through.
The manner of Rotherham's performance – which Taylor said caused him to "lose trust" in some players in big-match situations – and events at Loftus Road have added importance to what was always going to be a big game.
Both teams are in the Championship relegation zone with the Millers a point ahead with a game in hand, but the weekend sacking of Gareth Ainsworth could see a new manager in the away dugout at the New York Stadium – with former Rotherham boss Neil Warnock the leading candidate.
Liverpool product Ayala made 26 appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season but has not played since being released at the end of it.
"If we'd been ahead in the game or level he might have come on and headed a few out but we've just not seen him move any distances yet," explained Taylor. "We'll find that out this week in training.
"He'll make a difference once he's available but we've got to keep him available and with Sean and Pelts, you can see the toll it takes."
Morrison and Peltier have been Rotherham's only fit centre-backs since October's international break, with full-back Cohen Bramall and central midfielder Hakeem Odoffin filling in at times. That, and injuries elsewhere too, is why the Football League gave special dispensation to sign Ayala despite naming a full 25-man squad list in September.
At least the Millers have a clear midweek to prepare, with Taylor admitting: “We struggle to back-up performances (twice a week) with the same intensity at this level and have done for a number of seasons.”