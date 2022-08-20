Rotherham United to complete new signing before Carabao Cup clash against Morecambe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers welcome the League One side to the New York Stadium in the second round of the Carabao Cup, aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at QPR, Warne was confident of landing a new wing-back to help cope with the absence of Peter Kioso who sustained a serious groin injury earlier this month.

"Everything is done. He will be coming up on Monday morning,” said Warne

"I intend to play him straightaway on Tuesday. It is good news for the group.

"The better the player we can sign, the better we will be."

Warne is also planning on giving Tom Eaves his Rotherham debut against Morecambe after the forward was an unused substitute against the R’s.

Eaves picked up an injury in the club’s pre-season training camp in Croatia but is fit again with the decision to keep him on the bench against QPR a tactical one.