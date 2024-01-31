Rotherham United transfer latest: Ambitious League Two side target six-figure move for midfielder

The Scot, who missed the first four months of the campaign with an Achilles injury, has been a regular since late autumn, with his first appearance of the season coming in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on November 24.

The 28-year-old has made 13 appearances so far this term, with the Red Dragons now hoping to entice him to the Racecourse Ground ahead of Thursday's deadline.

The Welsh outfit, bankrolled by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are seeking to consolidate the club’s push for promotion to the third tier, with a six-figure move for Lindsay, inset, now in the offing.

Rotherham United midfielder and Wrexham target Jamie Lindsay. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Wrexham are also in advanced talks to sign Salford City full-back Luke Bolton.

Speaking about potential incoming activity recently, Wrexham boss and former Bradford City chief Phil Parkinson said: "If there is a player out there who we feel can improve us, we will make a move.

"We are always looking. It can be a bit of a game of poker, as this is a competitive business when you’re trying to sign players.

"I keep getting told there’s no money in football.

"But, when we try to sign players, we keep getting told they don’t need the money so don’t need to sell. It can be hard to wrestle players away."

Lindsay is out of contract in the summer after signing two-year deal at the club in the summer 2022.

League One outfit Portsmouth were linked with a move for the former Ross County player in the January transfer window back in 2022.

National League outfit FC Halifax Town have signed young Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins.

The 22-year-old spent the first part of the season on loan at National League North outfit Scunthorpe United.