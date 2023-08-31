ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says that he is hopeful that the club will bring in a couple more signings following the club record £1m capture of Sam Nombe – while a couple of squad players could also leave before the summer transfer deadline.

Nombe has signed a four-year deal with the Millers and is available for Saturday’s Championship home game with Norwich City.

On the outgoing front, striker Josh Kayode is attracting interest from Barnsley and Carlisle United and other players on the periphery could also leave.

Taylor said: "I expect a couple out and a couple in, hopefully. In what capacity remains to be seen, but that's what I am looking at.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It is what we have got to aim for.

"I think we are still a couple short in terms of where we want the squad and with ones we don't see playing consistently, we have to give them the chance of consistent game-time and make them available to free up the finance we need to bring in those (other) two or three players.

"I am expecting a busy 24 to 48 hours.

"One of the benefits of bringing Sam in on a permanent basis is that it still gives us a chance to bring two loans in.

"We can have six and seven, but only five on a match-day teamsheet. It was one of the attractions (of signing Nombe) along with not having to pay big loan fees over a consistent number of seasons and years.

"That is not to say we are not going to sign a free agent or put another fee to a club. All options are there, but we have to be realistic in timeline and what is closest."

On the current situation with Kayode, he continued: "Josh is the one with initial interest, hence why I did not involve him on Tuesday. I did not want to put him on the pitch. We have had bids tabled, so that's his current position.

"There are other players available in different positions as well. So it's probably who and want comes first, in terms of freeing up the finance.

"We have got offers to teams for loan wages. Josh is the one who has got the market as it stands, it could easily change. We are taking phone calls every five minutes or so. There are going to be other players in demand.

"The market seems to be at boiling point, especially in the forward line positions."

Professing his delight at signing Nombe, he added: "He is the profile we have been after for a long time. Pace and power and he's a handful. That's the best way for me to describe him, I'd rather have him in my team than against us.