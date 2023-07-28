All Sections
Rotherham United transfer news: Championship club complete loan signing of former Millwall and Wycombe player Fred Onyedinma from Premier League side Luton Town

ROTHERHAM UNITED have announced their second new arrival in the space of a day after bringing in Luton Town attacker Fred Onyedinma on a season-long loan.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

The former Millwall and Wycombe player has hit two injury-hit seasons at Kenilworth Road after joining in the summer of 2021, but he has made an impact at sporadic junctures for the Hatters.

Onyedinma featured 21 times last term and was a late substitute in Luton’s play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley.

In his maiden season at the club, he made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

New Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. pictured in action for parent club Luton Town against Huddersfield Town at the end of the 2021-22 season. Picture: PANew Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. pictured in action for parent club Luton Town against Huddersfield Town at the end of the 2021-22 season. Picture: PA
New Rotherham United signing Fred Onyedinma. pictured in action for parent club Luton Town against Huddersfield Town at the end of the 2021-22 season. Picture: PA

The Nigerian made his name at Millwall and made making 151 appearances in his time at the club from 2014 to 2019, finding the net 12 times alongside 15 assists. After a successful spell at Wycombe, he joined Luton.

Onyedinma will provide a much-needed fresh attacking option for the Millers, who completed the loan signing of Wolves full-back Dexter Lembikisa on Thursday.

The 26-year-old is the Millers’ fffth arrival of the summer following on from the additions of Lembikisa, central defender Grant Hall, keeper Dillon Phillips and midfielder Cafu.

