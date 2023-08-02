FORMER ASTON Villa and Sheffield Wednesday winger Andre Green has become Rotherham United’s sixth signing of the summer window.

Green, who impressed during a recent trial at the Championship club, has signed a two-year contract with his arrival serving as a boost ahead of the Millers’ Championship opener at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Solihull-born player, who recently turned 25, has spent the last two seasons in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava and after agreeing terms last weekend, the move has now finally been sanctioned after the Millers receiving international clearance from the Slovakian FA.

Alongside a short spell at Wednesday in 2021, Green has also had loan stints in England with Preston, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic while on the books of Villa.

New Rotherham United signing Andre Green, pictured during his time at Aston Villa. The winger has had a previous spell in Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA - Mike Egerton.

Highly-regarded as a young player coming through the ranks at Villa, the ex-England youth international helped the Midlands giants to promotion to the top-flight in 2019, but could not establish himself in the top-flight.

After joining Wednesday on a 18-month deal, Green left in the summer of 2021 to head to Slovakia following the Owls’ relegation to League One.

In his debut season, Green registered 14 goals and six assists as well as helping his side win the Super Liga title.

The arrival of Green follows on from last week’s loan additions of wingman Fred Onyedinma and right wing-back Dexter Lembikisi, who have joined on season-long loans from Premier League duo Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.