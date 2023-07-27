All Sections
Rotherham United transfer news: Championship club secure signing of teenage defender Dexter Lembikisa from Premier League outfit Wolves

ROTHERHAM UNITED have made a transfer breakthrough with the loan signing of highly-rated Wolves’ teenage right-back Dexter Lembikisa.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:41 BST

The Jamaican international, 19, has arrived on a season-long loan from the Premier League club. He is the Millers’ fourth arrival of the summer following on from the additions of central defender Grant Hall, keeper Dillon Phillips and midfielder Cafu.

Lembikisa is highly-regarded at Wolves and made four senior appearances in league and cup for the Midlanders in 2022-23, while also playing in all four matches for Jamaica in their recent Gold Cup campaign as the Reggae Boyz made it through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Contracted at Molineux until 2026, Lembikisa has been allowed out on loan to continue his development with the youngster, a fleet-footed operator on the right-hand side behind the likes of Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty in the pecking order, with the latter recently re-joining the club from top-flight rivals Spurs for a second spell in the Black Country.

Most Popular
New Rotherham United signing Dexter Lembikisa, pictured in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool at Anfield in January. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.New Rotherham United signing Dexter Lembikisa, pictured in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool at Anfield in January. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.
New Rotherham United signing Dexter Lembikisa, pictured in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool at Anfield in January. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

A number of clubs had tentatively been linked with Lembikisa, including West Brom, Coventry City, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Grasshoppers Zurich, Wolves’ sister club.

Bristol-born Lembikisa, who qualifies for Jamaica through his mother, will provide a fresh right-sided defensive option following Wes Harding’s recent departure from the club.

The defender rejected fresh terms at the expiration of his contract and has linked up with Championship rivals Millwall.

