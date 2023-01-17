ROTHERHAM UNITED defender Jamie McCart has joined League Two title favourites Leyton Orient on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scot joined the Millers in the summer on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract north of the border with St. Johnstone.

McCart has found opportunities hard to come by with the Millers, although injury has not helped his cause.

He has made ten appearances for the South Yorkshire club.

Jamie McCart, pictured in action for previous club St Johnstone.

McCart began his career in Scotland with Celtic’s academy and enjoyed loan spells with the likes of St Mirren, Alloa and Inverness Caledonian Thistle before joining the latter on a permanent basis in 2018.

The left-sided centre-half, capped for Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level, made 62 appearances in all competitions for the Highland outfit before heading to Perth.

