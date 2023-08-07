The former Arsenal player, who has endured an injury hit time at the club and has not featured at first-team level since last September, is down the pecking order and will be allowed out again to boost his game-time levels.
Manager Matt Taylor said, speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser,: “We need to find a home for Tolaji. He understands that.
“For regular game-time he needs to go elsewhere. He's had too many injuries during his time here. That's probably affected his game-time.”
Bola, an unused substitute in Saturday's opening-day game at Stoke City, has featured 15 times since joining the Millers in the summer of 2021.
The Londoner made four appearances in his spell at Bradford.