All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Rotherham United transfer news: Ex-Bradford City loanee and one-time Arsenal defender set to leave Championship club again

ROTHERHAM UNITED defender Tolaji Bola - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford City - is set to head out of the AESSEAL New Stadium again on a temporary basis before the end of the summer window.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

The former Arsenal player, who has endured an injury hit time at the club and has not featured at first-team level since last September, is down the pecking order and will be allowed out again to boost his game-time levels.

Manager Matt Taylor said, speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser,: “We need to find a home for Tolaji. He understands that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For regular game-time he needs to go elsewhere. He's had too many injuries during his time here. That's probably affected his game-time.”

Bola, an unused substitute in Saturday's opening-day game at Stoke City, has featured 15 times since joining the Millers in the summer of 2021.

The Londoner made four appearances in his spell at Bradford.

Related topics:Matt TaylorArsenalStoke CityBradford