ROTHERHAM UNITED defender Tolaji Bola - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford City - is set to head out of the AESSEAL New Stadium again on a temporary basis before the end of the summer window.

The former Arsenal player, who has endured an injury hit time at the club and has not featured at first-team level since last September, is down the pecking order and will be allowed out again to boost his game-time levels.

Manager Matt Taylor said, speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser,: “We need to find a home for Tolaji. He understands that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For regular game-time he needs to go elsewhere. He's had too many injuries during his time here. That's probably affected his game-time.”

Bola, an unused substitute in Saturday's opening-day game at Stoke City, has featured 15 times since joining the Millers in the summer of 2021.