Leam Richardson will be looking to Rotherham United’s treatment room as well as the transfer market to flesh out his thin squad, but Jamie McCart will not be returning from Barnsley to help in their problem position.

Centre-backs Grant Hall, Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Lee Peltier and Daniel Ayala have played fewer than half the games they have been available for this season. Sean Morrison's 12 is the most league starts by a specialist central defender after 26 matches.

Meanwhile McCart has added 21 Barnsley appearances to three for Rotherham in August before his loan to the League One club.

"Both parties have to agree to end the loan and Barnsley want to keep him, so he'll stay at Barnsley for the foreseeable,” confirmed Millers manager Richardson.

"Once the decision was taken out of my hands you quickly move on and be positive about what you can affect. We'll do that.

"We've had a left-back (Cohen Bramall) playing centre-half and Haks (Hakeem Odoffin), who's a central midfielder playing there, although doing very well. We need competition for places and that is one area we'll look to strengthen."

One thing the bottom-of-the-Championship Millers have more control of is getting their long injury list down and a couple of players could be back either for Friday's FA Cup third round tie at Fulham or the next Championship match, at home to Stoke City eight days later.

"We're touch and go with a couple (for Friday)," said Richardson. "It was a frustrating Christmas period but the lads are working hard so fingers crossed for a few new faces sooner rather than later.

STAYING PUT: Jamie McCart will see out his season-long loan at Barnsley from Rotherham United

"We're having regular conversations (about transfers) but first and foremost we want to get the players we've got in the treatment room returned to fitness. If we can add bodies from elsewhere, that will be welcome as well.

"We won't just sign anybody. I'd like to sign quality and get competition for places."

Full-back Peter Kioso was recalled from a loan at Peterborough United but is cup-tied on Friday.

Despite their problems, Rotherham were unbeaten in three Christmas games against play-off wannabes, beating Middlesbrough and drawing with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

A result or even a good performance against a Fulham side who ended a four-match winless streak by beating Arsenal on New Year's Eve, would do a lot to maintain the positive feeling.

"It will keep that momentum and belief and keep the individuals growing within their job spec and the group will benefit from that," said Richardson. "Any positive result you can take great credit from and build from there.

"Friday's no different to Monday (in that respect).

“The staff work very hard and we'll try and leave no stone unturned. We'll do what we do as best we can and be aware of certain strengths and availability of what these Premier Leagues carry.

