Rotherham United transfer news: Manager comments on Millers' links to nine-goal striker

Larne FC manager Tiernan Lynch has dismissed speculation linking Lee Bonis with a move to Rotherham United as “just paper talk”.

Reports in Northern Ireland emerged that Rotherham were exploring a deal for the striker, who has nine goals in 20 Irish Premiership games for Larne, who sit top of the Northern Irish domestic league on goal difference.

The Millers are dealing with a number of injury problems and could face a battle to keep Chiedozie Ogbene at the club this month with the Republic of Ireland international out of contract this summer.

Larne are one of a handful of fully-professional clubs in the Irish Premiership, although a move to Rotherham would represent a significant step up in quality. Bonis made 87 appearances for Portadown, scoring 38 times, before sealing a move to Larne.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Matt Taylor, manager of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

However, Lynch has moved to dismiss reports that the player will be making the move across the Irish Sea for a reported deal that could be worth up to £300,000.

“There is an article that went in the paper and when I read it, it was the first I had heard about it. I got three or four texts from different people asking what the situation is with Lee,” said Lynch.

"I am not aware of any situation with Lee. I have had a conversation with Lee and his agent and as far as we are concerned it is just very much paper talk.”