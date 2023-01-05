ROTHERHAM UNITED head coach Matt Taylor has addressed speculation linking the club with Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell.

The 22-year-old is out of favour at Town, with his only appearance under Mark Fotherhingham coming in his first game in charge at Reading in October.

West Brom, managed by former Terriers boss Carlos Corberan, have also been credited with an interest in the ex-Chelsea player, who featured 21 times under Corberan last term.

On whether any contact has been made, Taylor said: "Not that I am aware of. We know his situation and know he has not featured as much as he'd have liked this season.

Jon Russell of Huddersfield Town. (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

"We know he is a good player and has got a fantastic pedigree from previous seasons.

"We are assessing where every single player is in terms of their current squad (club) - whether they are getting the opportunities they feel they deserve. We need good players, to boot. We all assessing all situations.

"If we are asked about every single player we get mentioned with or one that gets mentioned with us, then we will be here a long time.

"As far as I am aware at the moment, there's been no contact made."

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Conor Wickham, a free agent after leaving Forest Green, has also been mentioned as a possible target, but Taylor again said no contact had been made.

He added: "Not that I am aware of. Names will get linked throughout the board - players leaving and coming in and free agents. It's a (free agent) market we are assessing and looking into. But as far as I am aware, I am not aware of any communication between ourselves and Connor Wickham."

On the overall state of transfer play, he continued: "I cannot say close, but a work in progress.

"In the first few days, you feel like you are banging your head against a brick wall. We are just after clarity. If that's a no from any given player or team, it gives us a better information in regarding our plan.

"We have been chasing clarity this week in terms of what we can achieve and then I do hope we start moving in the next week or so.

"We have to understand the competition as much as understanding ourselves. We have a certain wage structure and bracket system and a certain amount to spend and squad size to spend that money on.

"We are looking down each and every avenue and exploring everything we possibly can - from fees to loan to free agents and everything we have got in the building as well."

A host of players remain sidelined for the FA Cup trip to Ipswich Town, with the likes of Tom Eaves, Grant Hall, Georgie Kelly and Grant Hall among the absentees.

Taylor said: "Chieo and Lee Peltier have been out on the pitch today (Thursday). I cannot say they are moving as freely as I'd like going into a game at the weekend. But they have been out in some capacity.

"We will probably assess both players tomorrow (Friday) with a sensible plan for the game at Ipswich.

"The priority will be the league for the week after if the injuries aren't quite 100 per cent.