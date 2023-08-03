Rotherham begin their second season in the second tier at Stoke City on Saturday, with 25-year-old midfielder Andre Green having just come through the door as their latest signing and veteran defender Sean Morrison named as club captain on Thursday.
But Taylor wants more, especially in a number of key areas.
"You never say never, you don’t quite know what’s around the corner but with deadlines you’ve got to hit by Friday, I’d like another three bodies in by the end of the window, whether that’s achievable by the end of this week, probably not.
"We’re certainly working towards that.
"We still need centre-half, central midfielder and centre forward – that’s not really changed in the last few weeks, it’s the spine of the team.
"We want legs, we want energy, we want enthusiasm and we want quality.
“We’re being really selective in who we’re targeting. The loan market is one which is dependent on parent clubs at other levels, ie the Premier League, but we know what we want to obtain.
"Whether we can of not remains to be seen. We are still in the hunt for quality in a variety of positions."
Billy Sharp has been a player linked to Rotherham all summer following the veteran striker’s release by promoted Sheffield United, but Taylor said there was nothing to update.