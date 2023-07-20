The former Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wycombe player recently linked up with the Millers, but his time at the club’s training camp in Spain was cut short due to personal reasons.
The 27-year-old returned to the Millers training ground this week and featured in Wednesday’s friendly with Middlesbrough. He will also make an appearance in Saturday’s game at Mansfield Town.
Taylor said: "We want to make a decision on Sullay by the weekend.
"We could have wanted for the weekend and then go into Sheffield United (on Tuesday) and him play in those two games.
"But he's got other clubs waiting on ourselves and his situation. I know right wing-back isn't his position and he probably ended up right back more often than as a right winger.
"But he still shows the glimpses that if we do get clean ball, he's a threat. He matched them in terms of when he was defending and they were attacking.
"He's got something about him. I am looking forward to seeing him in his more natural position by the weekend.”