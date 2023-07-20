ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor will make a decision on whether to offer trialist winger Sullay Kaikai a deal by the end of this weekend.

The former Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wycombe player recently linked up with the Millers, but his time at the club’s training camp in Spain was cut short due to personal reasons.

The 27-year-old returned to the Millers training ground this week and featured in Wednesday’s friendly with Middlesbrough. He will also make an appearance in Saturday’s game at Mansfield Town.

Taylor said: "We want to make a decision on Sullay by the weekend.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Sullay Kaikai of Wycombe Wanderers looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at Adams Park on February 22, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

"We could have wanted for the weekend and then go into Sheffield United (on Tuesday) and him play in those two games.

"But he's got other clubs waiting on ourselves and his situation. I know right wing-back isn't his position and he probably ended up right back more often than as a right winger.

"But he still shows the glimpses that if we do get clean ball, he's a threat. He matched them in terms of when he was defending and they were attacking.

