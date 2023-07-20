All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Rotherham United transfer news: Millers announce update regarding former Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers winger Sullay Kaikai

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor will make a decision on whether to offer trialist winger Sullay Kaikai a deal by the end of this weekend.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

The former Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wycombe player recently linked up with the Millers, but his time at the club’s training camp in Spain was cut short due to personal reasons.

The 27-year-old returned to the Millers training ground this week and featured in Wednesday’s friendly with Middlesbrough. He will also make an appearance in Saturday’s game at Mansfield Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor said: "We want to make a decision on Sullay by the weekend.

Most Popular
HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Sullay Kaikai of Wycombe Wanderers looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at Adams Park on February 22, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Sullay Kaikai of Wycombe Wanderers looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at Adams Park on February 22, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Sullay Kaikai of Wycombe Wanderers looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at Adams Park on February 22, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

"We could have wanted for the weekend and then go into Sheffield United (on Tuesday) and him play in those two games.

"But he's got other clubs waiting on ourselves and his situation. I know right wing-back isn't his position and he probably ended up right back more often than as a right winger.

"But he still shows the glimpses that if we do get clean ball, he's a threat. He matched them in terms of when he was defending and they were attacking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's got something about him. I am looking forward to seeing him in his more natural position by the weekend.”

Related topics:Matt TaylorSullay KaikaiCrystal PalaceBlackpoolMillersWycombe WanderersSheffield UnitedMiddlesbrough