ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor says that the Millers are close to bringing in a new signing before the weekend game with Leicester City.

Meanwhile, on the outgoing front, Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for midfielder Ben Wiles.

The homegrown player is in the final year of his contract with Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incoming wise, the Millers remain significantly short of options, with a number of players also currently sidelined with injury including Grant Hall, Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Peltier, Shane Ferguson and Jamie Lindsay.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Taylor, who has brought in seven players so far in the window - and would ideally like three more - commented: "We think we have got one en route.

"We hope it will be done before the weekend and so everyone gets to see him. We have certainly got one which is very, vert close.

"There are offers out elsewhere and we might be able to strengthen those offers. We might be close at the start of next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's big, but then it should not be too big, with the way we have worked through this window and planned and calculated a plan in different moments for different players.

"We are really pleased with where we are. We know the Tiehi one took a long time and frustrated the life out of me because we wanted him available sooner.

"I am pleased with the business we have done thus far. But the squad is thin on the ground and we have injuries as well.

"We do need to strengthen. We have probably got two loan slots available if the lad who does sign joins in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"We might have to look at the free market or free transfers as well, or other options."