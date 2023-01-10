Rotherham United transfer news: Millers sign former Cardiff City and Reading defender who has got 'years to play'

ROTHERHAM UNITED have made a much-needed transfer breakthrough in the shape of vastly-experienced central defender Sean Morrison.

The 32-year-old, a free agent after leaving Cardiff City, has signed a deal until the rest of the season and is the Millers' first arrival of the January transfer window.

Morrison played 295 appearances for the Bluebirds, after signing for the club in 2014 and earned promotion to the Premier League back in 2018.

But the centre-half suffered a serious ACL injury back in February 2022 and had undergo surgery to rectify the problem and his contract ran out in the summer, during his rehabilitation.

Sean Morrison was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

He signed a pay-as-you-play deal and played three games for the under-21s over the last few months as he worked his way back to fitness.

Morrison, who made his name at Reading after starting his career at Swindon, spent a previous loan spell earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Huddersfield Town.

Speaking about Morrison recently, Cardiff boss Mark Hudson said: "I want to put on record Sean will be leaving.

"I’ve had long conversations with Sean, he has been here for eight and a half years. He captained the club for six of them, played 300 games, scored 33 goals, won promotion, won Player of the Season in 2017/18.

"He has been a huge influence on and off the pitch. He created some amazing environments in dressing rooms for players to come into. He has always been so welcoming to everyone around the club, fans, players, staff.