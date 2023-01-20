ROTHERHAM UNITED have signed Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu on loan for the rest of 2022-23, with the player becoming the club's third capture of the January window.

The 27-year-old was on loan with Stoke City in the first half of the campaign and made 20 appearances with his last one coming at the end of December.

But he was recalled by the Bees to enable him to head straight back out to the Millers, who have previously signed defenders Leo Hjelde and Sean Morrison this month.

Taylor said: "He's a player with certain qualities at the level. He can cover a number of positions.

New Rotherham United loan signing Tariqe Fosu, pictured in action with Stoke City earlier this term. Picture: PA.

"He's not been short of game-time at Stoke. He fits the bill in terms of giving us an extra bit in our armoury in an attacking sense.

"He can play off both sides. He can play off the left but he's right-footed. He can play central as well. We're excited about working with him. I've spoken to him on a couple of occasions and he seems a good character. He knows a couple of our players already.

"We're trying to bring in players of a certain quality. We feel we've done that with Tariqe. His career hasn't stalled by any means, but maybe he's lost a little bit of rhythm, either through Brentford's promotion to the Premier League and what's happened at Stoke in the first half of the season.

"All we can do is give him the opportunity to go out and play his best football and give him a platform to play in his preferred position. I know he has covered full-back and wing-back but I see him as an attacking player.

"We are in need of attacking players. We're pleased with his availability and how quickly he could come in and affect the squad.