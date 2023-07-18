All Sections
Rotherham United transfer news: Millers wing-back Peter Kioso leaves Championship club to join League One side Peterborough United on season-long loan

ROTHERHAM UNITED wing-back Peter Kioso have joined League One side Peterborough United on a season-long loan.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Kioso only joined the Millers on a three-year deal last summer from Luton Town, but endured a frustrating and injury-affected first campaign at the club.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Championship newcomers in June 2022.

After suffering a groin problem in the early stages of his career in South Yorkshire, the luckless defender was then laid low by a separate ankle complaint.

Rotherham United defender Peter Kioso, who has joined League One side Peterborough United on a season-long loan. Picture: Getty.Rotherham United defender Peter Kioso, who has joined League One side Peterborough United on a season-long loan. Picture: Getty.
He made just 13 appearances in his first season at the club.

Dublin-born Kioso - a Milton Keynes academy product - started his career at non-league side Dunstable Town before moving to Hartlepool United.

Luton brought him to Kenilworth Road in January 2020 and he was primarily brought in as a development player with potential.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town.

