Rotherham United transfer news: Premier League club's decision to recall defender a blow to Millers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have recalled Dexter Lembikisa from his loan spell at Rotherham United in a blow to the Millers' hopes of keeping their place in the Championship.

RECALLED: Dexter Lembikisa

In a season where Rotherham have had terrible problems with injuries to their centre-backs, they have at least been able to rely on right-back Lembikisa, who has been involved in every league game this season bar the 2-1 defeat at home to Swansea City, where he was an unused substitute. He has started 22 of the the Millers' 26 Championship games this term.

But in light of his form, Premier League Wolves have called him back and are now expected to move him to a higher-placed Championship club for the second half of the season.

Lembikisa is, like many modern full-backs, an attacking player by nature and may be better suited to a team that sees more of the ball than Rotherham.

The good news for the Millers is that they pre-empted the news by calling full-back Peter Kioso from his loan with Peterborough United.