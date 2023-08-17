Rotherham United transfer news: Shane Ferguson surgery will have no affect as Millers are stuck in loan logjam

Matt Taylor says Rotherham United are stuck in a transfer holding pattern at the moment but the surgery Shane Ferguson has just had in Germany will have no bearing on it.

As he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Championship trip to Sunderland. Taylor was hoping to discover the extent of left-sider Ferguson's surgery and how long he might be out.

But bad news will not change plans which have the Millers close to completing the signing of Christ Tiehi and waiting to hear back on a number of loan offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The squad is thin, we know that, and we're still working as hard as we possibly can," said Taylor.

SURGERY: Shane Ferguson's hernia has been operated on

"There's things in our control and things out of our control but we do feel a little bit light in terms of numbers.

"Unfortunately our loan offers are just standing still. I don't quite know what we have to do or how the loan market will change in the next couple of weeks.

"People are probably assessing options and finance and there own squads so there's so many things you can't control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want them available right now but we have to understand that's not quite possible.

"We know we've got three loan places to fill. Will that happen before the weekend? Probably not. Before next weekend? We hope so, we've just got to keep on pushing and pushing."

Ferguson is in Germany, where his hernia injury was being assessed, and quick action has been taken.

"He's had surgery today," revealed Taylor on Thursday. "I'm waiting for a phonecall as is our physio in relation to the extent of that surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's various outcomes. It could have been a straight-forward keyhole job that nicks a bit of a nerve and doesn't affect his return to training or playing time.

"There's other aspects which are more long-term to his recovery where they have to go in and improve certain sites and get rid of scar tissue and a chance he might need another hernia operation.

"Unfortunately, everything's on the table going into it and we just hope Shane comes through okay."

There will be no knee-jerk reaction if the news is bad.

"We're still looking for players at the top end of the pitch (regardless) – a centre-forward and wide players, players with good legs and speed about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shane's Shane and in all our home performances last season he played such a big part and technically he's our best player set-piece-wise.

"I've got this vision of him and Caf (Cafu) as a left-foot, right-foot combination on set-pieces and I'm hoping we see it sooner rather than later.

"The outcome won't affect what we do in the transfer window."

Andre Green and Tom Eaves are back in training, and Grant Hall is said to be "close", offering extra options at the Stadium of Light, where Fred Onyedinma will be suspended for his controversial red card against Blackburn Rovers.