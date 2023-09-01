All Sections
Rotherham United transfer news: Striker Josh Kayode joins Carlisle United on loan as Sebastian Revan joins Millers from Aston Villa

ROTHERHAM UNITED striker Josh Kayode has joined Carlisle United on loan for the rest of the season – after signing a one-year contract extension with the Millers.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 00:04 BST

Meanwhile, a beat-the-deadline move saw the Millers bring in left-back Sebastian Revan on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

Raven can also operate across all defensive positions as well as in midfield. He has had a previous loan spell in the EFL at Grimsby Town.

A host of League One sides including Barnsley and Blackpool had been in the race to sign Kayode, but he is now heading to Cumbria.The 23-year-old has seen his development with the Millers badly affected by several injuries.

Barnsley have signed Rotherham United striker Joshua Kayode, right, on loan. Picture: PA WireBarnsley have signed Rotherham United striker Joshua Kayode, right, on loan. Picture: PA Wire
After suffering a pre-season hamstring tear in the summer of 2022, Kayode joined MK Dons on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

He injured his knee during his time in Buckinghamshire and then had surgery on a damaged quad that ended his season.

Kayode has had previous loans at Carlisle, Chesterfield and Gateshead.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 38 first-team appearances for the Millers and found the net three times.

