ROTHERHAM UNITED have finalised the loan signing of West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry to complete a busy few days of transfer activity.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Hammers has allowed him to head out to the Millers for the rest of the season on loan. He is their fifth January signing.

Coventry's arrival follows on from the addition of Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill, who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The Essex-born player has made seven appearances for the Hammers this term, making his top-flight debut as a late substitute in the game with Manchester City in August.

West Ham's Conor Coventry (right) and Blackburn Rovers' Tyrhys Dolan in action during the Carabao Cup third round match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. Picture: PA

He has also featured in five Europa League games and in the EFL Cup.

The schemer has spent three previous loan spells in the EFL at MK Dons, Lincoln City and Peterborough United.

