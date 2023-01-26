News you can trust since 1754
Rotherham United transfer news: West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry becomes Millers' fifth signing of January window

ROTHERHAM UNITED have finalised the loan signing of West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry to complete a busy few days of transfer activity.

By Leon Wobschall
11 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:38pm

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Hammers has allowed him to head out to the Millers for the rest of the season on loan. He is their fifth January signing.

Coventry's arrival follows on from the addition of Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill, who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The Essex-born player has made seven appearances for the Hammers this term, making his top-flight debut as a late substitute in the game with Manchester City in August.

West Ham's Conor Coventry (right) and Blackburn Rovers' Tyrhys Dolan in action during the Carabao Cup third round match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. Picture: PA

He has also featured in five Europa League games and in the EFL Cup.

The schemer has spent three previous loan spells in the EFL at MK Dons, Lincoln City and Peterborough United.

United have also brought in Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu, Leeds loanee Leo Hjelde and ex-Cardiff and Reading centre-half Sean Morrison so far this month.

