The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Hammers has allowed him to head out to the Millers for the rest of the season on loan. He is their fifth January signing.
Coventry's arrival follows on from the addition of Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill, who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the club.
The Essex-born player has made seven appearances for the Hammers this term, making his top-flight debut as a late substitute in the game with Manchester City in August.
He has also featured in five Europa League games and in the EFL Cup.
The schemer has spent three previous loan spells in the EFL at MK Dons, Lincoln City and Peterborough United.
United have also brought in Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu, Leeds loanee Leo Hjelde and ex-Cardiff and Reading centre-half Sean Morrison so far this month.