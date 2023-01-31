Rotherham United have signed World Cup defender Bailey Wright on loan from Sunderland.

The Millers are believed to have fought off competition from Hibernian and Portsmouth to sign the 30-year-old, who has 27 caps for Australia, the most recent of them against Denmark in the Socceroos' final group match in Qatar. He was also part of their 2014 squad.

Wright came off the field following the Denmark game to discover via text his mother-in-law was seriously ill. Her death was announced later that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An important part of the Black Cats side which saw off Sheffield Wednesday in last season's League One play-offs – he started all three play-off matches – Wright has had a bitty season in the Championship, limited to just eight starts, and has seen Tony Mowbray sign Joe Anderson to further challenge his place.

WORLD CUP APPEARANCE: Bailey Wright plays for Australia against Denmark in Qatar

So when Rotherham's first January signing, Sean Morrison, picked up an injury, Matt Taylor moved to sign Wright.