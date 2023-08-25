Rotherham United transfers: Former Nottingham Forest winger - and £8m man - Arvin Appiah becomes eighth summer signing for Millers
He has joined from Spanish outfit Almeria on loan for the rest of the season – with Fred Onyedinma and Dexter Lembikisa having also joined the South Yorkshire club for the 2023-24 season, from Luton Town and Wolves respectively.
Appiah, rated as a hot prospect in his early years at Forest, is seeking to revive a career which has faltered since bursting onto the scene in the East Midlands as a teenager.
Amsterdam-born Appiah, who moved to Nottingham when he was six-years old and is of Ghanaian descent, made six first-team appearances for Forest after making his debut in October 2018.
The wingman, who has represented England from under-16 to under-19 level, signed a long-term deal with Forest in the new year - and moved onto Almeria for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £8million, in September 2019.
Since leaving Nottingham, Appiah has struggled to make a significant impression in Spain and has also spent time on loan with Ludo, Tenerife and Malaga, failing to make any major impact at either club.