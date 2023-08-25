MATT TAYLOR is hoping that the sale of Ben Wiles to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town will boost Rotherham United's hand in the crunch final week of the summer transfer window.

Wiles completed his move to the Terriers on Friday for a significant fee and while acknowledging that he is losing a good player, the Millers manager believes that his exit has come at the right time for the club and midfielder, who was out of contract at the end of this season.

Asked if Wiles's departure will have positive financial ramifications for the Millers, keen to complete some further key pieces on incoming business before next Friday, Taylor said: "That's certainly the hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Transfer fees are always staggered in terms of when payments are made, so we're going to be limited in terms of what we can spend straight away. But we are looking to strengthen.

Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, who has completed his move to Huddersfield Town. Picture: PA

"We were looking to strengthen before Ben's departure and we're certainly looking to do so now. Hopefully his sale will allow us to obtain a slightly different profile of player."

Wiles was the subject of failed bids from Burnley last summer, but the club felt it was not the right time to cash in on the homegrown product.

Circumstances have now changed, with Taylor also of the view that a move will prove timely for the 24-year-old, who had a testing 2023-23 season at the club compounded by an ankle injury sustained on Boxing Day which ruled him out until late April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor continued: "When I came in, a lot of talk was around Ben Wiles. The interest at the start of the season hadn't materialised into anything and he hadn't quite got his form back to where he wanted it or the club wanted and needed it.

"We got him close to it. I remember the Sheffield United and Burnley games. He started getting goals under his belt again and playing well.

"What then happened over the festive period was a real blow for ourselves in our battle to stay in the league and also for himself because I think everyone expected interest in the January window.

"He's fought his way back to fitness. He's a likeable lad. He's obviously a talented player. It's probably the right time for him to go for all involved."He's in the last year of his contract and we didn't want to run the risk of losing him for free at the end of the season.

"We know what happened this time last year (Burnley’s interest) and it's been a difficult 12 months for Ben - and the club - in relation to knowing what had been and gone. He had to get his game back to where it needed to be.